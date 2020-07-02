‘What about Sadio?’ Salah admits his first question to Klopp when Liverpool approached in 2017

Mo Salah has explained how at first he was a little confused as to the role he’d play for Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp, until the manager set him straight.

In 2016/17, Sadio Mane had starred on the right-wing for Liverpool, helping us qualify for the Champions League in his debut season.

But this was also the position Salah played at AS Roma, and the Egyptian asked Klopp about how he’d fit both into the same side.

Klopp though made Salah know Mane would be switched to the left, so both could cut in on their strong foot – and in hindsight – it’s a decision proven to have worked quite well – in our opinion!

Neil Jones of Goal tweeted the quotes below:

Salah on first meeting with Klopp "He talked with me a lot and his future plan which made me very excited. My first question for him was “What about Sadio?” as we are playing in the same position, and he said that Mane will play at the left."#LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) July 1, 2020

It’s also nice to see how Salah has acknowledged and chosen Jordan Henderson as his Liverpool Player of the Year for 2019/20.

There is any number of brilliant candidates, Salah included, but we’d probably back Hendo as well!