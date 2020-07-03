Bayern boss responds to Thiago rumours as Liverpool are reportedly close to finalising a deal

Bayern Munich’s Thiago Alcantara has sensationally been linked with a move to Liverpool, and rumours of the Spaniard’s exit has now made it as far as Hansi Flick.

The the Bavarians’ boss was asked about the midfielder’s future, and said that he hopes he stays with the club beyond the summer.

As quoted by GOAL reporter Ronan Murphy, Flick simply stated “I hope that he won’t leave.”

This quote doesn’t necessarily mean Thiago is on his way to Merseyside of course, but it does suggest the Spaniard’s manager doesn’t know what his plans are.

Earlier today, we reported that BILD’s head of football and chief Bayern correspondent Christian Falk had stoked the fire of the rumours linking the midfielder to Liverpool.

In a tweet responding to a Reds supporter, the writer claimed an Anfield move for the Spaniard is ‘whispered in the dressing room’ of the Bavarians.

News has been circulating in Spain, suggesting Liverpool are already very close to finalising a deal that would see the Spaniard join the Premier League Champions.

This report from SPORT suggests only a fee is left to be agreed between the two clubs, as the midfielder has already given the green light for a move to Anfield.