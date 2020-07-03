Klopp vows to “change things” after crushing City defeat

Jurgen Klopp said he was in a bad mood after losing at the Etihad, and this feeling didn’t shift until he rocked up at Melwood the following morning.

Liverpool were crushed 4-0 by Manchester City, but the score-line doesn’t tell the full story as the Reds were only lacking in a clinical edge.

The Premier League Champions made enough chances, but were unable to finish them off – and sloppiness at the back allowed the Citizens to take advantage.

In his post-match interview, Klopp was clearly in a sour mood as his responses to a rudimentary line of questioning were very icy.

MORE: (Video) Grumpy Klopp extremely irritated by Geoff Shreeves’ post-match questions

The boss said he didn’t feel better until he arrived at Melwood the day after. “I was not in too good a mood after the game nor when I woke up,” he told The Athletic’s James Pearce.

“But I was in a good mood when I got to Melwood today because this is where we change things.”

We at EOTK honestly love how our manager deals with negative situations. He isn’t happy until he can address the issue, and doesn’t accept defeat – even if we won the title seven days prior.

Even some pessimistic Liverpool fans on Twitter were taking the heavy loss to City on the chin, but Klopp strives for perfection and that’s one of the key reasons we’re dominating!