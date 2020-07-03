Liverpool interested in 21-year-old Ligue 1 forward who has scored 18 goals this season

Liverpool are reportedly interested in Lille striker Victor Osimhen – a player who the Reds have been linked with before.

Earlier this year, LeSport10 claimed that the now Premier League Champions held discussions with the 21-year-old Nigerian star.

The same report suggests Osimhen would only be interested in a move if he was guaranteed regular first team football.

But L’Equipe (via Sport Witness) – a more reputable source – claim that Jurgen Klopp is ready to persuade the young striker to join Liverpool as a squad player.

The Lille forward operates centrally but is closer to the playing style of Divock Origi than Roberto Firmino, so we’re not 100% convinced by this rumour.

However, Osimhen has bagged 18 goals this season for Lille in all competitions, and at just 21-years-old it’s clear to see why clubs would be interested.

He managed to net 20 goals last year for Charleroi in the Belgian top flight which earned him a move to the Ligue 1 outfit, and reports now suggest he could cost as much as £54million (via Paisley Gates).

Osimhen has already had a brush with the Premier League, having scored against Chelsea in the Champions League for Lille.