Liverpool very close to signing Thiago from Bayern, according to Spanish outlet

It has been reported that Liverpool are very close to signing Thiago Alcantara from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

This rumour comes from Spanish outlet SPORT, who claim negotiations are at an advanced stage and a deal could be finalised soon.

Their report suggests only a fee is left to be agreed between the two clubs, as the Spaniard has already given the green light for a move to Anfield.

It’s also claimed the Reds want to stagger payments as opposed to paying in one lump sum, to make the move more financially plausible.

Opinion

You absolutely can’t deny the class Thiago possesses, he’s one of the best midfielders in the world – but we aren’t sure about this rumour.

The Spaniard would fit in nicely at Anfield, but this ‘news’ just seems a little too convenient – and particularly unlikely after the collapse of Timo Werner’s transfer.

The Reds are said to have baulked at the German forward’s £49million release clause, so we’re not sure how they’d justify paying over the odds for 29-year-old Thiago.

Of course we like this rumour, it’s nice to be linked with some of the finest players in the world – but this just seems to be lazy speculation to us.