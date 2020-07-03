(Photos) One Man City player did the Guard of Honour right in unseen images

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus has been praised for his professionalism when applauding Liverpool onto the pitch during last night’s Guard of Honour.

Many supporters have taken to Twitter to complain about the lacklustre display of respect for the Premier League Champions at the Etihad – including us.

But praise has now fallen on Brazilian forward Jesus for his commitment to cheer on compatriot Bobby Firmino during the Guard of Honour.

In two photos shared to @Watch_LFC, you can see the duo smiling at each-other during the applause. Classy.