(Photos) The best images as LFC receive Guard of Honour from Man City at the Etihad

Posted by
(Photos) The best images as LFC receive Guard of Honour from Man City at the Etihad

Liverpool were given a public showing of respect by Manchester City last night, as the new Premier League Champions were applauded onto the pitch at the Etihad Stadium.

It’s an old English tradition that’s been upheld for years, and Pep Guardiola made certain his team would be giving the Reds a warm welcome.

In truth, it was a somewhat cold affair – with many City players looking half-hearted and simply not wanting to show their respect.

It was awkward, but it happened – and here are some of the best photographs taken of the memorable Guard of Honour:

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top