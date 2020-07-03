(Photos) The best images as LFC receive Guard of Honour from Man City at the Etihad

Liverpool were given a public showing of respect by Manchester City last night, as the new Premier League Champions were applauded onto the pitch at the Etihad Stadium.

It’s an old English tradition that’s been upheld for years, and Pep Guardiola made certain his team would be giving the Reds a warm welcome.

In truth, it was a somewhat cold affair – with many City players looking half-hearted and simply not wanting to show their respect.

It was awkward, but it happened – and here are some of the best photographs taken of the memorable Guard of Honour:

The Reds are out to a guard of honour at the Etihad 👏🔴#MCILIV pic.twitter.com/oVuEuBUR0n — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) July 2, 2020

A guard of honour for the Champions of England 👏👏👏 Stream a replay of @ManCity v @LFC tonight (9pm aest) on beIN SPORTS with Kayo. https://t.co/uwk9J0G4BG pic.twitter.com/zx7IkhiBOT — Kayo Sports (@kayosports) July 3, 2020