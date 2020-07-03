Sterling subtly winds up Liverpool fans with Gomez picture on Twitter

Raheem Sterling is a terrific player and he and his team-mates got the better of us last night at the Etihad.

They cruised to a 4-0 win and deservedly so – with our heads clearly not in the game in both penalty boxes.

But we’re not buying the hype around him being this incredible person on top of his undeniable footballing ability.

He showed that with the way he scratched Joe Gomez’s face on England duty earlier in the season – and following last night’s win – decided to make a subtle post in reference to getting one over our defender.

Sterling posted a picture of him celebrating with Gomez on the floor – then used the ‘eye emoji’ as further proof he was on the windup.

We hope he and the rest of the City team enjoy their win, but remember that it’s entirely meaningless.

When push came to shove in the Premier League this term, they failed, time and time again.