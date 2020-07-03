‘They are the best team I’ve ever faced in my life,’ says Pep, but ‘they drank a lot of beers in the past week’

Pep Guardiola was in pretty good spirits last night after his team’s 4-0 triumph at the Etihad.

Liverpool actually started well and should’ve taken an early lead, but defensive lapses saw us 3-0 down at half-time and from then on it was a case of keeping the score down.

Our attitude and work-rate was pretty good, but in both boxes, we were not sharp – and Manchester City were.

Guardiola gave an interview, which you can see below, in which he praised Liverpool for being the best opponent he’s ever faced – but also gave reference to the party we had at the weekend!

Do we think the boozing on Friday affected our performance today? Maybe a little – but the lads looked fit and quick physically – it was more that the mental edge wasn’t there – for us.

In all honesty though, it’s not that important. And we think Aston Villa might receive a harsh backlash as a result on Sunday!

🗣 "They are the best team I've ever faced in my life" Pep Guardiola on beating Liverpool pic.twitter.com/QT8e8WeLBS — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 2, 2020