Thiago to Liverpool ‘whispered in the dressing room of Bayern’, according to reliable source

BILD’s head of football and chief Bayern Munich correspondent Christian Falk has stoked the fire of the rumours linking Thiago to Liverpool.

In a tweet responding to a Reds supporter, the writer claimed an Anfield move for the Spaniard is ‘whispered in the dressing room’ of the Bavarians.

that is whispered in the dressing room of Bayern. no confirmation yet — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) July 3, 2020

News has been circulating in Spain, suggesting Liverpool are already very close to finalising a deal that would see the Spaniard join the Premier League Champions.

This report from SPORT suggests only a fee is left to be agreed between the two clubs, as the midfielder has already given the green light for a move to Anfield.

It’s also claimed the Reds want to stagger payments as opposed to paying in one lump sum, to make the move more financially plausible.

You can’t deny the class and talent that Thiago possesses – but we’re not convinced on this rumour just yet, even though Falk is a good source.

The Spaniard would fit in nicely at Anfield, but this ‘news’ just seems a little too convenient – and particularly unlikely after the collapse of Timo Werner’s transfer.

The Reds are said to have baulked at the German forward’s £49million release clause, so we’re not sure how they’d justify paying over the odds for 29-year-old Thiago.

Of course we like this rumour, it’s nice to be linked with some of the finest players in the world – but this just seems to be lazy speculation to us.