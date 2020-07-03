(Video) beIN reporter bemoans fireworks outside Etihad as footage finally emerges

beIN reporter Matt Critchley has shared a video of fireworks heard outside the Etihad Stadium last night, as Liverpool took on Manchester City in the Premier League.

In the post on Twitter, the presenter bemoaned the fireworks by saying they were ‘totally unnecessary and all it did was distract the players’.

Some Liverpool supporters hit back at Critchley in the replies – with one fan labelling him a ‘fun sponge’.

It’s yet to be confirmed who set off the fireworks, but many have assumed it was away fans celebrating the title triumph.

Take a watch (or I guess, listen) of the video below: