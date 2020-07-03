(Video) Guardiola aware LFC players weren’t at 100% because of title celebrations

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted that Liverpool perhaps weren’t at their best at the Etihad because they ‘drank a lot of beers in the last week’.

The Spaniard then quashed this excuse by saying the Reds wouldn’t still have any in their bloods while playing the game.

There will be an element of truth to what Pep said, to be fair – our lads will have been partying into the weekend, but it’s no excuse to lose 4-0.

It’s our heaviest defeat in a while, but there are six games remaining – Aston Villa could be in for a hiding this weekend!

