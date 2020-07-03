(Video) Guardiola moans about LFC not thanking him for half-hearted Guard of Honour

Liverpool received a Guard of Honour from Manchester City on Thursday night at the Etihad, as the Reds made their first outing as Premier League winners.

That’s the black and white version anyway – as the home side could barely be bothered to show more than rudimentary respect to the travelling champions.

The Guard of Honour has been a tradition in English football for as long as we can remember, and it’s typically shown the regard it’s garnered.

That was until City had to give one to Liverpool and half of their players walked off before our full starting XI made it onto the pitch.

To make matters worse, manager Pep Guardiola had the cheek to moan about the Reds not thanking him for the “Guard of Honour” before kick-off.

Take a watch of the video below (via Football Daily):