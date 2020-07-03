Virgil van Dijk shares perfect post after City game, no words

Liverpool were humbled 4-0 by Manchester City in the Premier League, as the new Champions endured their first outing with their new title.

It didn’t go to plan for Jurgen Klopp and co. as the hosts ran rampant at the Etihad, with the the Reds severely lacking a clinical edge.

Before kick-off Liverpool were able to somewhat humble City too, as last season’s Champions ushered in the red reign through a Guard of Honour.

But when the full-time whistle was blown, the Reds had conceded four without reply. You can’t really take any positives from that.

Luckily, the title is already won and we don’t have to worry about it too much.

Virgil van Dijk was certainly in a feisty mood the day after the game, as the big Dutchman shared a photograph of the Guard of Honour on Twitter.

The centre-half simply shared the image with no caption – and the photo speaks a thousand words honestly.

That’s all that needs to be said really. Liverpool and the Champions of England and one result out of 38 isn’t going to change that this season.

The Reds have a chance to put things right as Aston Villa travel to Anfield this weekend. Supporters will be hoping for a thrashing.