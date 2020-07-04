Another journalist claims Liverpool will sign Thiago next week; reports contract details

There has been another twist in the tail regarding the rumours surrounding Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara and Liverpool.

Earlier this week, there were literal whispers that the Spaniard may end up at Anfield by the end of the summer – and it’s snowballed from there.

Notable moments since then include Argentine outlet VarskySports claiming Thiago’s transfer to Liverpool could be confirmed as early as next week, and the ever-reliable James Pearce said it’s ‘one to keep an eye on’.

The latest twist is from another South American journalist called Jorge Baravalle, who works for Fox Sports. The broadcaster also claims Thiago could be set to join the Reds as early as next week.

See the tweet below, in which it’s also claimed the Spaniard will sign a four-year contract:

Si algo le faltaba al Liverpool de Klopp para ser más atractivo es incorporar a Thiago Alcántara. La próxima semana se anunciaría la llegada del jugador del Bayern Múnich. Firmará un contrato por 4 años. — jorgebaravalle (@jorgebaravalle) July 4, 2020

This is particularly interesting as Baravalle also works in Argentina, like VarskySports – a source notable for being the first to break deals for Mario Balotelli, Sadio Mane and Xherdan Shaqiri.

At this point though, it is hard to distinguish who is relaying legitimate information and who may be simply hedging their bets to appear more informed if the transfer actually comes off.

For us at EOTK the potential move sounds very anti-FSG; Thiago is turning 30 soon, has a pretty poor injury record, and will command hefty wages.

That being said, SPORT.es claim the Reds are hoping to stagger payments to make the transfer more financially viable – so maybe the money side of things could work out.

