LFC set to seal new Wijnaldum contract & two other deals in the next few weeks – report

Liverpool are reportedly set to seal three deals in the comings weeks, with Gini Wijnaldum, Virgil van Dijk and Harvey Elliott all in line for new contracts.

The Premier League Champions may be somewhat financially hampered by the coronavirus pandemic this summer, but tying down current stars has to be a priority.

According to Football Insider, contract talks with Wijnaldum are progressing well enough to give hope it could be over the line in the next few weeks.

Earlier this year, the same source reported that van Dijk was in line for a bumper new deal that could see him end his career and Anfield.

In this article, it’s claimed the centre-half is to be offered an incredible £50million over the course of his new contract – with bonuses making up a large chunk of the No.4’s earnings.

They also report that Elliot is up for a new deal at the club, with the youngster having already put pen to paper and the Reds are now just waiting until the end of the season to make the announcement.