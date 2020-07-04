Liverpool scouts to attend DFB-Pokal final between Bayern & Leverkusen tonight – Sky Sports

Liverpool scouts are reportedly set to be present tonight for the DFB-Pokal final between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen.

Sky Sports claim the Reds are keeping an eye on Leon Bailey, but rumoured targets Thiago Alcantara and Kai Havertz will also be present.

There has been little-to-no coverage on Liverpool’s interest in the Jamaican winger, but the report states he’s the reason scouts will be in attendance.

Obviously we can’t ignore the rumours surrounding Thiago at the moment, and perhaps that’s the real reason the Reds will have reps in Berlin tonight – but that’s purely speculation on my part.

If Sky Sports are to be believed, Bailey is why there will be Liverpool scouts at the DFB-Pokal final – and it does make some sense.

The young Jamaican would be an upgrade on Xherdan Shaqiri as an option off the bench, and would provide decent coverage for both Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

With Bailey and Takumi Minamio in reserve, it would provide competition to our star wingers – something we’ve not really had during Jurgen Klopp’s tenure.

Salah and Mane have been nailed-on starters since they arrived at Anfield, and even if they have a bad game we don’t have ample options to replace them – signing Bailey could change that.