‘One to keep an eye on’ – James Pearce doesn’t rule out Thiago to Liverpool

The Athletic’s James Pearce is perhaps the best source around when it comes to LFC news, along with the likes of Melissa Reddy, Paul Joyce and Neil Jones.

So when the former Liverpool Echo journalist refuses to rule out the possibility of Thiago Alcantara signing for the Reds this summer, we take notice.

In the comments section of this article on The Athletic’s website, Pearce said: ‘[Jurgen] Klopp has previously spoke of his admiration for Thiago and we know he’s available for transfer this summer so it’s not one to completely dismiss out of hand.

“(sic) I’m certainly not aware of any negotiations with Bayern [Munich] at this stage. One to keep an eye on.”

Pearce also highlights the issues with the Thiago rumours – those being the fact the midfielder is turning 30 soon, has a pretty poor injury record, and will command hefty wages.

That being said, SPORT.es claim the Reds are hoping to stagger payments to make the move more financially viable – so maybe the money side of things could work out.

We at EOTK recognise the issues Pearce highlighted in his comment on The Athletic’s website and are refusing to get too excited by this rumour just yet!