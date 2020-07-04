Predicting how Liverpool could line up against Aston Villa this weekend

Liverpool are up against Aston Villa at Anfield this weekend, as the Reds hope to right their wrongs after a crushing defeat against Manchester City on Thursday night.

You could argue the starting team at the Etihad weren’t at 100% because of the Premier League title celebrations, but that would be a cop out.

Simply put, Liverpool weren’t at the races. The 4-0 scoreline may have been a little harsh, but the lads just didn’t take the chances they created.

Attention is now focused on Sunday as Villa travel to Anfield, and we expect there will be some heavy rotation from Jurgen Klopp for his starting XI.

The core of the team – Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson and Bobby Firmino – are more-than-likely to keep their places.

Under-performers – such as Andy Robertson and Sadio Mane – may sit out the game, however.

That being said, we predict that Alisson will start between the sticks on Sunday – and he’ll have a back-line of van Dijk, Joe Gomez, James Milner and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

In midfield, we are expecting Henderson, Fabinho and Naby Keita – and up top we think Takumi Minamino will start with Firmino and one of Mo Salah or Mane.