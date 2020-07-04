The Liverpool Echo have quashed rumours linking Thiago with the Reds

Social media has been rife with rumours linking Bayern Munich star Thiago Alcantara with a transfer to Liverpool this summer.

Sources in Spain, Germany, Italy and Argentina are all saying the same thing – the midfielder wants it and the Reds are interested.

However, the Liverpool Echo have now made a move to quash the Thiago rumours. In a fresh report on their website, they said:

Sorry to be killjoys but, despite the rumours flying round the internet, we’ve done some digging and the ECHO understands rumours linking the Reds with the Bayern Munich midfielder are unfounded.

This by no way means the deal won’t happen, but the Echo are arguably the most accurate source when it comes to football news on Merseyside.

MORE: Source who broke Balotelli’s move in 2014 claims Thiago will sign for LFC next week

There are some issues with the Thiago rumours that can’t be ignored, to be fair – he’s almost 30, has a poor injury record, and will command hefty wages.

Former Echo journalist James Pearce also believes these factors make the likelihood of a transfer coming to fruition low, but also refuses to rule out the possibility.

In the comments section of this article on The Athletic’s website, he said: ‘[Jurgen] Klopp has previously spoke of his admiration for Thiago and we know he’s available for transfer this summer so it’s not one to completely dismiss out of hand.

“(sic) I’m certainly not aware of any negotiations with Bayern [Munich] at this stage. One to keep an eye on.”

MORE: Another journalist claims Liverpool will sign Thiago next week; reports contract details