The new date LFC will be presented the Premier League trophy has been confirmed

Liverpool were crowned Premier League Champions last week, but will have to wait another two-and-a-half weeks before they get their hands on the silverware.

The Reds were confirmed as the 2019/20 winners via a Chelsea win over Manchester City at Stamford Bridge, following a thrashing of Crystal Palace on Merseyside.

The Times report that the Blues will have another part to play in our title triumph this season as they state Liverpool will be presented with the trophy when the Reds host the Londoners.

The date of this fixture was slated for July 18 – but because of Chelsea’s progression in the FA Cup, the game has been moved to July 22.

Confirmed changes for @Arsenal and @ChelseaFC fixtures 🔴 — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) July 3, 2020

MORE: (Photos) One Man City player did the Guard of Honour right in unseen images

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic it’s clear we’ll have to wait for an official celebration of the Premier League title, but the City Council have confirmed a bus tour will eventually happen.

Perhaps waiting to award us the trophy until the final home game of the season will allow the hype to linger long enough for it to be safe to have a parade?

It’s wishful thinking, but there were rumours that the Premier League were going to bring forward the presentation of the trophy, before the virus kicked off…

Either way, Liverpool will get their hands on the trophy and supporters will get the chance to celebrate, when the time is right.