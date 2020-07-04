Fabrizio Romano claims Thiago ‘would love to join Liverpool’

The Thiago Alcantara to Liverpool rumours aren’t going anywhere, and that’s seriously unlikely to change now renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported on it.

The Milan-based transfer specialist claims the Bayern Munich midfielder ‘would love to join‘ the Reds and that the Premier League Champions ‘are interested‘.

See the tweet below:

Rummenigge: “We've never had any contact with Liverpool. If he wants to do this, we have to deal with it”. Liverpool are interested as Thiago would love to join Liverpool – but official talks have not started yet and many clubs are going to contact his agent. 🛑 #LFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 3, 2020

It’s not the first time Romano has shared information on Thiago though – as only an hour earlier he responded to a Liverpool fan on Twitter.

Asked whether there’s anything in the rumours, the Italian said that nothing had been agreed ‘yet‘.

See the tweet below:

nothing agreed yet — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 3, 2020

While there is a lot of hype around the Thiago to Liverpool rumours, we at EOTK urge supporters to err on the side of caution with this one.

We’re not saying it’s not going to happen, but it just doesn’t make a lot of sense – the Spaniard is almost 30, has a pretty poor injury record, and would command hefty wages.

While the ever-reliable James Pearce hasn’t dismissed the rumour, we’d encourage Liverpool fans to wait for one of the usual suspects to confirm details before getting too excited.