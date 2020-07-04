(Video) Thiago’s best bits show everything the Bayern star could offer Liverpool

Over the last few days, talk of Thiago Alcantara joining Liverpool this summer has been all over social media.

The Bayern Munich midfielder has one year left on his contract with Bundesliga Champions, and rumour has it he may be on his way to Anfield before time’s up.

Perhaps the most solid source making this claim is Argentine outlet VarskySports – they were ahead of the curve on the Mario Balotelli, Sadio Mane and Xherdan Shaqiri’s deals.

And so we’ve found a suitable video that showcases Thiago’s best attributes!

We’re sure most of you will have already seen the Spaniard in action, but if not take a look at the highlight reel below (it’s still a good watch otherwise).