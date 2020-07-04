(Video) Youngsters will have to earn their place in final PL fixtures, says Klopp

Jurgen Klopp has sent a stern message to Liverpool youngsters who may think they’ll just be handed senior appearances as the Premier League season winds down.

The Reds’ campaign is pretty much over after winning the title, with possibly breaking Manchester City’s 100-point tally record the only goal in sight.

But the boss has said any youth player that wants an appearance in Liverpool’s final six games will need to earn it – and we can get behind that attitude.

Take a watch of the video below (via the Liverpool Echo):