‘Hinting…’: Many LFC fans descend on Thiago’s post with Coutinho after trophy win

Bayern Munich beat Bayer Leverkusen last night to win the DFB-Pokal as they continue to completely dominate German football in a major way.

Midfielder Thiago Alcantara has reportedly had his head turned by Premier League winners Liverpool though, and claims have been made he may make a move before his contract expires.

Earlier this week, there were literal whispers that the Spaniard may end up at Anfield by the end of the summer – and it’s snowballed from there.

Notable moments since then include Argentine outlet VarskySports claiming Thiago’s transfer to Liverpool could be confirmed as early as next week, and the ever-reliable James Pearce said it’s ‘one to keep an eye on’.

MORE: (Video) Liverpool fans think they’ve spotted something as Thiago celebrates DFB-Pokal win

So you can imagine the reaction when the midfielder took to Twitter to celebrate Bayern winning Germany’s FA Cup equivalent on Saturday night…

Many Liverpool supporters descending on one post in particular, as it was a simple caption accompanying a photo of Thiago with Philippe Coutinho.

Most of the Spaniard’s tweets last night got around 15,000 likes, but this one had almost 60,000 – and we’d hazard a guess most of those interactions were from Liverpool fans.

One Twitter user claimed Thiago was ‘hinting’ – take a look at some of the responses below:

This is cheeky and you know it 😅 — – (@AnfieldRd96) July 4, 2020

You’ve definitely done that on purpose — Josh (@KloppStyle) July 4, 2020

I SEE WHAT YOU’RE DOING — Josh* (@LFCJosh23) July 4, 2020