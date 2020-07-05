James Pearce shares another update on Thiago to Liverpool

The Athletic journalist James Pearce – perhaps the best source in the game when it comes to Liverpool – has again refused to dismiss the Thiago rumours.

The Bayern Munich star has been relentlessly linked with a move to Anfield this summer, with sources in Spain, Germany, Italy and Argentina are all making claims.

Yesterday we highlighted that Pearce had a chance to rubbish the rumours, in the comment section of one of his articles, but instead said it’s ‘one to keep an eye on’.

And now presented with a second opportunity to dismiss the claims, the former Liverpool Echo reporter has doubled down on his stance.

MORE: The Liverpool Echo have quashed rumours linking Thiago with the Reds

Twitter user @01mJulian asked that Pearce put fans out of their misery, but he instead said Bayern are ‘happy to sell’ Thiago and ‘he’s keen’ on the Premier League.

Take a look at the tweet below:

I don’t know what will happen going forward. Bayern happy to sell and he’s keen on moving to the PL so we’ll have to wait and see if LFC move for him. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) July 4, 2020

Pearce has also highlighted the issues with the Thiago rumours – those being the fact the midfielder is turning 30 soon, has a pretty poor injury record, and will command hefty wages.

That being said, SPORT.es claim the Reds are hoping to stagger payments to make the move more financially viable – so maybe the money side of things could work out.

We at EOTK recognise the issues Pearce highlighted in his comment on The Athletic’s website and are refusing to get too excited by this rumour just yet!