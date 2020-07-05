Liverpool have sold so many replica shirts this season, they’re about to run out

With absolutely zero bias, we can say Liverpool are one of the biggest and most famous football clubs in the world.

It’s a fact – it’s not subjective, and it’s been further proven by reports that the Reds are about to run out of stock of the 2019/20 replica shirt.

That’s according to the Daily Mail who claim Liverpool have sold a record-breaking 1.7million units, making the active kit the best-selling in the club’s history.

The same report claims the Reds have approached New Balance to create more shirts to meet demand, but the manufacturer aren’t willing to fulfil the request.

That means – at some point – Liverpool will actually run out of shirts to sell, and the already record-breaking figures won’t hit the heights they could have.

We at EOTK find it weird that New Balance are refusing the make new shirts. If the club are about to go out of stock and you’ve still got a contract, surely you’d do the job?

But to be fair we don’t know the ins and outs of the agreement struck between the parties, before Nike take over as manufacturer at the end of the season.