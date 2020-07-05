(Photo) Origi shows off interesting new haircut as Liverpool take on Villa

Liverpool forward Divock Origi seemingly got bored of the outgrown hair he acquired over lockdown as he debuted a new ‘do at Anfield on Sunday.
The Belgian international has opted to dye his hair bright blonde – Djibril Cisse style – and it’s caught the eye of supporters on social media.
With Origi handed a rare start against Aston Villa, we hope his new style inspires him to bang in a few goals as the Premier League season winds down.
Take a look at the photo below:
New Trim For Origi ✂️ #Liverpool pic.twitter.com/xgQLDkmxnv
— Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) July 5, 2020
COMMENTS