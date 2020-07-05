(Photo) Origi shows off interesting new haircut as Liverpool take on Villa

Posted by
(Photo) Origi shows off interesting new haircut as Liverpool take on Villa

Liverpool forward Divock Origi seemingly got bored of the outgrown hair he acquired over lockdown as he debuted a new ‘do at Anfield on Sunday.

The Belgian international has opted to dye his hair bright blonde – Djibril Cisse style – and it’s caught the eye of supporters on social media.

With Origi handed a rare start against Aston Villa, we hope his new style inspires him to bang in a few goals as the Premier League season winds down.

Take a look at the photo below:

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top