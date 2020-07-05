(Video) Brewster scores with powerful poacher’s finish as Swansea win 2-1

Young Liverpool forward Rhian Brewster is on fire for Swansea in the Championship this season!

The striker has managed to find the back of the next eight times, and added to his tally on Sunday afternoon as the Swans sunk Sheffield Wednesday.

It was a slender 2-1 win for the Welsh outfit, with Brewster’s goal being the opener for the fixture. The 20-year-old struck in the 51st minute with an absolute poacher’s finish in the box.

Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Sports):