(Video) Curtis Jones bags a belter for Liverpool minutes after coming off the bench

Yes! Curtis Jones hadn’t been on the pitch for ten minutes before he produced a moment of magic to put Liverpool 2-0 up against Aston Villa at Anfield.

The young Scouser was brought off the bench in the 85th minute for Naby Keita and managed to bag himself a goal, thanks to a Mohamed Salah assist.

The midfielder will now likely be given even more chances throughout Liverpool’s Premier League’s run-in, after such a wonderfully taken goal!

Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Sports):

What a moment for Curtis Jones! 🙌 The teenager scores his first Premier League goal minutes after coming off the bench to secure the points for Liverpool.

