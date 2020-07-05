(Video) Liverpool fans think they’ve spotted something as Thiago celebrates DFB-Pokal win

Some Liverpool fans on Twitter believe they’ve spotted the moment Thiago Alcantara is reduced to tears as he celebrates winning the DFB-Pokal with this Bayern team-mates.

Rumours have exploded that the midfielder may be about to sign for the Reds, but news that he’s just leaving – and there isn’t one specific club in the picture yet – has also done the rounds.

MORE: (Video) Thiago’s best bits show everything the Bayern star could offer Liverpool

As Thiago was celebrating with this team-mates, he hugged one of Bayern’s backroom staff and held on for an extra few seconds – long enough for some Liverpool fans to get excited.

We at EOTK aren’t convinced the midfielder is crying in the video (below), and even if he was it may simply be because he’s leaving Bayern soon.