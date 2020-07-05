(Video) Liverpool given proper guard of honour by Villa at Anfield after bitter City display

Liverpool were given a second guard of honour this week after a half-hearted showing by Manchester City on Thursday night.

Aston Villa’s team – including former Red Pepe Reina – travelled to Anfield on Sunday and applauded the Premier League Champions onto the turf before kick-off.

It was a nice touch of class from the West Midlands outfit, after what we saw at the Etihad when most of City’s players walked off before Liverpool’s starting XI made it onto the pitch.

Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Sports):