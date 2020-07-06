Klopp’s Thiago comments will leave Liverpool fans even more excited

For so many reasons, the Thiago transfer story makes little sense.

He’s approaching his thirties, very injury prone and will come into a midfield already packed with options on a massive wage to boot.

Yet the rumours will not go away – so much so – the boss was asked about the Spaniard in a recent interview and refused to rule out the deal – as Echo journalist Paul Gorst has tweeted.

Klopp asked about Thiago: "Would you be surprised if I didn't answer? He's a good player I like a lot but like many others out there." — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) July 5, 2020

If there was no chance of the transfer, Jurgen Klopp will have simply ruled it out immediately – so it very much looks like there are at least some wheels in motion.

Thiago is a world-class midfielder and we’d obviously love him as an option in our side. He’s most similar to Naby Keita stylistically, but we hope the plan is not to offload the Guinean to make room for the Bayern Munich star.

We’d still suggest this transfer is unlikely – as there are more pressing areas of the squad that need improving – but we’ll keep an eye on its development!