Ornstein says ‘mutual admiration clear’ between Liverpool and Thiago

Liverpool like brilliant Spanish playmaker Thiago, and the player himself would welcome an Anfield switch, says respected Athletic journalist David Ornstein.

He does however suggest it will come down to finances and whether the Reds think the player, who is 29 and injury prone, represents value for money.

‘The mutual admiration is clear but that doesn’t mean a deal will happen. My impression is it will come down to finances,’ he said in the comments section of this article.

Bayern Munich want to keep Thiago ideally, but with the world-beater not extending his contract, which expires at the end of next season, they’ll have little choice but to cash in this summer.

Given his age and contract status, we can’t see Thiago being valued above £30m – and obviously Michael Edwards would hope to get a deal done for much less than that.

The prospect of Thiago in our midfield, alongside Fabinho and with either Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita or Gini Wijnaldum on the other side, is a mouthwatering one.

Thiago is genuinely world-class and although lots of things make the deal seem unlikely, it’s certainly one we could get very, very excited about.