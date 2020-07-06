Source tells James Pearce of Thiago likelihood: ‘Klopp rates him highly, he’s available & keen on moving to PL’

James Pearce thinks Thiago moving to Liverpool is ‘unlikely, but not impossible,’ after hearing information from a source.

The Athletic journalist made the statement in the comment section of one of his articles, with plenty of fans badgering him for information on the Bayern Munich midfield metronome:

It’s an interesting one, but at EOTK, we’re struggling to see how it could happen – unless Gini Wijnaldum or Naby Keita exits the club.

The former has yet to extend his contract which expires at the end of next season, while the latter has never completely established himself in the side during his two years at Liverpool – but we’d still expect both to stay…

Thiago misses plenty of games through injury, and that won’t improve given he’s approaching his thirties.

Our midfield is already packed with players vying for three positions, and we now have Curtis Jones coming through the ranks whose path would be further blocked by the Spaniard.