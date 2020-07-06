Thiago actually lauded ‘great’ Liverpool last year

Thiago is being constantly linked to Liverpool right now, with the Bayern Munich midfielder not keen on extending his stay in Germany – which means the Bundesliga champions will likely sell this summer to avoid losing him for nothing in 2021.

David Ornstein has stated there is a mutual admiration between player and club, with Jurgen Klopp a known fan of the Spaniard – famously praising him in 2017 when we bought Naby Keita.

But Thiago has spoken highly of Liverpool, too – doing so before last season’s Champions League Last 16 clash.

“They play awesome football these past years, and they increase every year. They are fighting in the Premier League now with the same points as [Manchester] City,” he said a year and a half ago, cited in the Echo.

“In the Champions League they do it, not so great in performances (Liverpool struggled in the group stage), but they are great.

“Yeah we are looking forward because we expect a great match, not just against a great team but also a great crowd.”

Liverpool of course went on to beat Bayern convincingly and win the Champions League – adding the Premier League crown this season – so we can only imagine Thiago feels even more strongly about us than before!

At 29, and with a huge list of past injuries, we still feel the transfer is unlikely – and that we’d perhaps only cash in if Gini Wijnaldum was refusing his own contract extension – also set for expiration in 2021.

But if the Dutchman pens new terms, and Naby Keita stays, is there really room for Thiago in Klopp’s central three?