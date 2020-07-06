(Video) Alisson made a world-class save from Grealish, and the look on Villa star’s face says it all

Alisson really wants his Golden Gloves, doesn’t he?!

Despite missing eight games of the season with an injury, the Brazilian is still leading the standings for the goalkeeper with the most clean-sheets this term – after racking up another yesterday during the 2-0 win over Aston Villa.

He didn’t have much to do, but his stop from Jack Grealish in injury time was genuinely exceptional.

Liverpool’s no.1 dived to his left to claw out a low, curling effort and knock it past the post – leaving Grealish smiling at what he’d just seen.

WATCH THE MOMENT, COURTESY OF SKY SPORTS, HERE!