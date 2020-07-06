(Video) Curtis Jones gave a lovely, humble interview after his goal v Villa

Well done Curtis Jones, who this morning will be waking up as a Premier League goalscorer for the first time.

The Scouser told reporters post-match that he hopes the fans are happy to see a local lad scoring – while peddling out the usual stuff about the team winning being the most important thing and whatnot.

Jones made a real impact from the bench, and we now wonder if Jurgen Klopp will consider giving him a start before the end of the campaign.

At 19, Jones became Liverpool’s youngest scorer in the competition since Trent Alexander-Arnold, and we only hope the midfielder can have half the impact on the team as our world-class right-back!