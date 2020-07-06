(Video) ‘Incredible’ new angle shows brilliance of Keita’s pass to Mane and leaves you wondering how on earth he saw it

This is brilliant.

Liverpool have released an angle of Naby Keita’s pass to Sadio Mane that shows just how impressive an assist it really was for the opening goal on Sunday.

In fact, looking at the clip, we’re still not sure how he saw the ball and then how he managed to find our no.10 with such aplomb!

It was a pretty turgid match in the most part, but Keita’s moment of class and Mane’s finish gave us the lead and then Curtis Jones secured the three points late on with a smart goal of his own.

We play Brighton midweek and Newcastle next Saturday, looking to build on our 23 point lead and our attempt to beat Manchester City’s 100-point record.