(Video) Look what Jordan Henderson does after Curtis Jones’ first Premier League goal

Curtis Jones scored his first of what will hopefully be plenty of Premier League goals for Liverpool on Sunday – and if you look back at the footage – you’ll see that his captain Jordan Henderson was the first person to congratulate him afterwards.

Hendo hugs Jones from behind and speaks to him in his ear – telling him well done and that the finish was great.

It’ll be players like Henderson who help Jones grow as a player and a person. What’s great about Liverpool is that as well as being a side full of brilliant footballers, it’s a side full of excellent people, too.

We hope Jones might even get a start in the PL before the season is up.