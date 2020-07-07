Agent confirms on Twitter that his client is now a Liverpool player

Kamil Grabara and Jakub Ojrzynski, two Polish goalkeepers, are already on Liverpool’s books – and it now looks like we’ve secured a third.

Fabian Mrozek of FC Wroclaw has signed for the club and will join our U18s after impressing on trial, his agent Jakub Schlage of the SSM Football agency has claimed on Twitter.

In the featured image above, you can see Mrozek alongside Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain at Melwood, before the lockdown.

Fabian Mrozek na zasadzie transferu definitywnego przenosi się z 🔴🔵@fcwroclaw do ⚪🔴@LFC !

Nasz 🧤bramkarz od 1 lipca będzie reprezentować barwy grup młodzieżowych 🥇aktualnego mistrza Anglii. Fabian ma za sobą również treningi w pierwszym zespole drużyny z miasta Beatelsów. pic.twitter.com/7xOAQpFeOx — Jakub Schlage (@JakubSchlage) July 6, 2020

There is no real telling if a 16-year-old keeper is going to make it, so for now, we’ll simply let the young lad develop behind the scenes at his own pace.

Besides, it’s lucky he’s not at the age where he needs first-team appearances yet – as with Alisson between our posts – that spot seems pretty much tied up for the next five years at least.

If any of the three Polish stoppers we have on our books now do eventually make the grade, they’ll be following in the footsteps of Jerzy Dudek – our Champions League winning stopper from 2005.