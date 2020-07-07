Liverpool predicted XI v Brighton: Neco Williams to start at right-back

Liverpool take on Brighton midweek on the south coast, looking to secure another three points in search of the record tally in the history of English football.

We think Jurgen Klopp will make a few changes to the side that beat Aston Villa, but will still select an XI that could almost be described as his strongest.

The big change, for us, will be Neco Williams coming in for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has looked a little leggy in our past two fixtures.

A rest will do Trent good and Williams has looked good enough in his cameos to suggest he can do a job at the Amex.

Other than that, we think that defensive line will remain the same.

Klopp should keep Naby Keita in the side, but also bring in Gini Wijnaldum and Jordan Henderson to the midfield, which will allow Fabinho a break as well.

The Brazilian has been excellent since the restart, but he can still provide an option off the bench should the middle of the park need strengthening.

Up top, Roberto Firmino should return to form part of the world’s best front-three, after Divock Origi’s tepid show on Sunday.

Our predicted XI:

Alisson; Williams, van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Keita; Mane, Salah, Firmino