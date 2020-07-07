Lothar Matthäus ‘sure’ Thiago to Liverpool is done – ‘He would absolutely fit into Jurgen Klopp’s team’

Legendary Germany and Bayern Munich midfielder Lothar Matthaus has spoken up the possibility of Thiago joining the Reds since this summer.

There have been countless rumours about the Spaniard arriving at Anfield, after it emerged that he wanted a new challenge and wasn’t going to pen an extension on the contract that expires in 2021.

This would theoretically make him affordable, but there are still big questions about his age, injury history and the fact we already have a plethora of midfield options – would Jurgen Klopp really sign this type of player – especially given this financial climate?

Matthaus is convinced, anyway.

“With Thiago, I’m pretty sure the signs are goodbye,” he told Sport Buzzer. “What other reason would he have for not yet accepting Bayern’s offer? Liverpool are obviously very fond of him and he would absolutely fit into Jurgen Klopp’s team.”

Matthaus is speculating more than anything, but what does seem certain is that Thiago will depart this summer.

We’d still suggest a return to Barcelona is probably more likely, but can’t help but get a little excited about the prospect of the wonderful midfield genius as part of our central three.

It’s not for us to speculate as to how he’d fit in exactly, but it’d be a pretty nice conundrum for Jurgen Klopp to have.