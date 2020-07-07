Luis Alberto accepts blame for flopping at Liverpool: ‘I didn’t do everything necessary to be at my level in terms of work and focus’

Luis Alberto is one of the most impressive attacking midfielders in Europe right now.

The Spaniard has lit up Serie A for the past few years, especially this one, where he’s helped Lazio’s unlikely title charge.

But it’s easy to forget he was a Brendan Rodgers signing in 2013 and was part of our squad who went so close to Premier League glory that term – although he barely got a sniff with Raheem Sterling playing as our no.10 behind Luis Suarez and Daniel Sturridge.

There were no complaints when he exited Liverpool, but there’d be plenty of clubs around Europe who’d pay a pretty price for the 27-year-old now.

Alberto though thinks his Anfield failure was partly down to a lack of application.

“I think that it is a little bit my fault [that I didn’t perform at Liverpool], he told France Football (via Sport Witness).

“I didn’t do everything necessary to be at my level in terms of work and focus.

“It’s a shame, I lost a few years. At Liverpool, I adapted well, but it happened bit by bit.”

Like Alberto, Iago Aspas, a joke-figure during his time at Anfield, has also gone to have a good career since his departure – even becoming a regular of the Spanish national side.

We’re glad for the pair, in truth. It goes to show, sometimes footballers simply need to be in the right environment and circumstances to succeed – like anybody in any walk of life.