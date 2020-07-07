Milner wants to stay on at Liverpool on Klopp’s backroom staff when time is right

James Milner sees a future for himself at Liverpool as a coach, but still wants to be part of the playing staff for a while longer.

The 34-year-old has been a Premier League regular since the start of the Millennium and has starred for Leeds, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Manchester City and ourselves in that time – but has made more appearances for Liverpool than any of the others.

He’s not a starter in Jurgen Klopp’s strongest XI anymore, but is still the first-choice backup to Andy Robertson at left-back and can do a fine job in midfield to boot when called upon.

Milner has his eyes on the future as well though, and recognises Liverpool would be a brilliant place to learn his trade as a coach.

‘Some days it is 100% yes. It is obviously great when you see our manager coming in and the job he’s done,’ Milner said when asked about whether he’d stay in the game after hanging up his boots, reported in the Mail.

‘Then you see others getting two months, lose a few games, and they are out. I think it would be a waste to move out of football with how lucky I’ve been, the knowledge I’ve gained it’d be nice to share it and help other players.

‘I am at a great football club and work with some people, and you know the opportunities the football club gives so so we will see what happens at the end. But hopefully I have a few more years to go yet.’

Maybe more than any other current Liverpool player, we’d like Milner to stick around after his playing days are over.

He epitomises what it means to work to your maximum capacity in order to succeed. Milner is obviously a massive talent, but his attitude and application to fitness and looking after himself is incredible.

If he can relay that onto young players, Liverpool will be all the better for it.