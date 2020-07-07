(Video) Remembering Jose Mourinho’s title prediction before 2019/20 began…

Jose Mourinho did state that Liverpool were in contention for the Premier League at the beginning of this season – but was far more impressed by Manchester City and Manchester City’s reserves!
He also stated Spurs had a chance, which is interesting looking back as he took over the north Londoners not long into the season and has simply made them a little worse.
Liverpool secured the title with seven games to go and are currently 23 points clear at the table’s summit.
We lost 4-0 to Manchester City, but the result was a one-off and likely had much to do with the celebratory mood that had engulfed the side for the week previous!
Jose Mourinho's title race prediction at the start of the season:
Man City
Tottenham
Liverpool
Man City B Team 🤣 pic.twitter.com/gylPuNhnpP
— Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 6, 2020
COMMENTS