(Video) Remembering Jose Mourinho’s title prediction before 2019/20 began…

Jose Mourinho did state that Liverpool were in contention for the Premier League at the beginning of this season – but was far more impressed by Manchester City and Manchester City’s reserves!

He also stated Spurs had a chance, which is interesting looking back as he took over the north Londoners not long into the season and has simply made them a little worse.

Liverpool secured the title with seven games to go and are currently 23 points clear at the table’s summit.

We lost 4-0 to Manchester City, but the result was a one-off and likely had much to do with the celebratory mood that had engulfed the side for the week previous!