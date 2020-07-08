Klopp says there are transfers who would improve Liverpool, but ‘it’s just not possible,’ because of FSG’s ‘specific way’

We reckon Jurgen Klopp, in an ideal world, would maybe make one or two transfers this summer – but we think his hands have been largely tied by the owners who are playing it very, very safe given the financial implications of the pandemic.

Other teams might choose to take a gamble, predicting football will financially right itself sooner rather than later, but as there is no scientific evidence to really suggest that yet, the Reds are holding out…

And who are we to really complain? After all, FSG have expanded the stadium, brought in Jurgen Klopp and helped him build a side which are the current World, European and Premier League champions.

It seems farcical to even murmur unrest at the ownership, but we know for a fact there will be plenty irritated by the lack of new arrivals this summer following the title win.

“Are there players out there on the market who could help us as well? Probably, yes. This is the challenge for us, to improve a really good football team,” Klopp said, cited in the Standard.

“But the time is a challenge as well. Nobody knows exactly what the future will hold for us, for all of us, so how can we make really expensive decisions about how we will deal with it?

“This team is how it is but that doesn’t mean we will not strengthen, we don’t want to strengthen.

“If we have to and we have the opportunity and we have the financial resources then it will always happen and we will always try.

“But at the moment it’s really, really a difficult time and this team makes pressure on each other by themselves internally. Training quality is really important and high.

“This is a difficult year for all football clubs in the world and I don’t think it’s a time where we talk about transfers like the rest around us did not happen.

“It’s just not possible, at least not for us. We cannot do it like this, other clubs maybe can, but this club is [run] in a specific way.

“This is our way, here we are. Is it the best way? I don’t know, but it’s ours and we will probably stick to that.”

Timo Werner in at the top end and Thiago orchestrating things in the middle would get Reds salivating before the new campaign – but the reality is we already have the best side in the country and will be competing in both the PL and Europe in 2020/21.

If we refuse to buy anyone next summer as well, perhaps we’ll join in the complaints!