Klopp’s ‘long-term dream’ is ‘team full of Scousers,’ but wants anyone with a ‘Scouse soul’ to want Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp gave an impassioned speech yesterday in which he claimed that one day under his reign Liverpool could field a whole team of local-lads!

The manager was speaking in the press-conference ahead of tonight’s game v Brighton, with journalists pressing him about potential transfers – but Klopp decided to give a more long-term answer.

“We want to be the club where everyone with a Scouse soul wants to play,” he said, cited in ESPN. “If you love football, if you are talented, if you are ready to work hard then we want you to be here but for that we need to show the boys that there is a way through.

“This is a club where you can have pretty much everything. You can train together with world class players. You can train together with them and you can ensure you can improve as much as you can and the club will give you a chance.

“The dream in the long-term is that we have a team full of Scousers. Why not? They would fight like crazy.”

Right now, Trent Alexander-Arnold starts at right-back and is probably the best player in his position on the planet, while Curtis Jones is coming through the ranks and scored his first Premier League goal last weekend – to add to his FA Cup pearler from January.

The rest of the youngsters who are showing the most promise, Harvey Elliott, Neco Williams and Ki-Jana Hoever, are not Scousers, but perhaps they’re showing the Scouser soul Klopp has referred to!

In the remaining fixtures, we really hope Liverpool continue to find wins so we can hit the points record, but also that we find a way to blood some of the young talent at our disposal as well.