Loads on Twitter say the same thing about Keita and Thiago during Brighton match

Naby Keita made two goals for Liverpool in the first ten minutes of the game with some brilliant pressing tonight.

And despite Brighton getting one back late in the half, it was very clear who the best player of the first 45 minutes was.

Liverpool’s no.8 was everywhere – playing smart passes, driving forward and winning it back throughout.

But if the Reds bought Thiago in for the new season, perhaps the Guinean would be no longer required!

The Bayern Munich man has been linked plenty, although we see the prospective move as basically an impossibility due to the cost, his age and his injury proneness.

Still, many on Twitter made the comment that Keita’s dynamic 45 minutes was partly down to a fear regarding his future!

We’re not sure this is true, but it’s a funny comparison – and if it gets Naby on the top of his game until the end of the season – we’re all for it!

Naby Keita since he heard Thiago wants to join Liverpool pic.twitter.com/bd6klnlRUO — Affan (@S_Affan_92) July 8, 2020

Naby Keita doing just enough to make Klopp forget about signing Thiago Alcantara 😂 — Big fish 🐬 (@TisraelTiz) July 8, 2020

Keita is taking the Thiago links personally! — Slimsem 🥇 (@SlimSEM_) July 8, 2020

Naby Keita when he hears Thiago might be coming in pic.twitter.com/6vRwWRSFBt — Stefan Care (@StefanCare) July 8, 2020

Keita has definitely seen this Thiago links. My man is everywhere 😂 — Ebere Thomas (@StalindeAfrique) July 8, 2020

Keita’s definitely heard these Thiago rumours — Kash (@kash_hassan) July 8, 2020