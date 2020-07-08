Midfielder won’t play for Liverpool again, but is a ‘legend’ and Klopp ‘already misses everything about him’

Adam Lallana is definitely leaving Liverpool on the expiration of his contract this season – but the midfielder won’t feature in any of our remaining games – either.

We imagine this is to avoid the possibility of an injury which would theoretically scupper his next transfer – with it widely expected that he’ll depart Anfield to join Brendan Rodgers’ project at Leicester.

The Northern Irishman is the man who brought him to Liverpool in the first place, of course.

Jurgen Klopp has paid Lallana an enormous compliment and explained how highly he rates the Englishman – a player who has suffered injuries throughout the German’s tenure – but at certain points – been regarded as a key starter in our side.

“It is clear Adam will leave the club in the summer, if the summer ever starts. I already miss everything about him. In this moment he is still here but we will miss him. He is one of the most influential players on the training quality I have ever had in my life. He is an incredible professional,” Klopp told the Guardian.

“But now we have a difficult situation and I will respect Adam a lot. Everything with Adam is sorted, let me say it like this. He is so fit, he is training, everything is fine, but the future is his future. And if we need his help on the pitch we can get it. He trains 100% but as long as we don’t need him, he will just train.

“There were a lot of discussions about players without contracts. With him there was not even a discussion. It was clear Adam would extend his contract and he wanted to do that as well, but he will not put any risk on his future or whatever. That is absolutely clear. He is one of the most important players of the time since I am here so I wish him only the best for the future. From my point of view he is already a legend here, so he can become a legend somewhere else from next season.”

Klopp doesn’t make these kind of comments about anybody, so many Liverpool fans who have at times disrespected the veteran midfielder should take note.

Lallana’s exit will end his six-year spell at the club, having arrived from Southampton in 2014 after a tremendous campaign on the south coast.

He’s a great lad and a very good footballer who perhaps doesn’t have the physical skills to compete in our side anymore.

We’ll wish him all the best.